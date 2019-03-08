Search

Two men 'recovering' after suffering serious injuries in motorbike crash

PUBLISHED: 17:03 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 16 September 2019

Two men were injured after a serious collision involving a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a white BMW car on Ribblesdale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Two men were injured after a serious collision involving a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a white BMW car on Ribblesdale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Two men in their 20s who suffered serious injuries following an early morning crash have been released from hospital.

Police were called out at midnight on Thursday, August 29, following the serious collision involving a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a white BMW car in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

The crash on Ribblesdale led to two men in their 20s, who were travelling on the motorbike, being taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries, while his pillion passenger also suffered serious injuries including a broken leg.

A police spokesman said: "Both males, aged in their 20s, on the motorbike sustained leg injuries.

"One needed surgery and was released from hospital days after the incident, he is recovering at home.

"The other sustained more complicated leg injuries.

"He has since been released and is recovering at home. He will undergo further surgeries at hospital going forward."

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 50s, was uninjured in the crash, which saw the road closed for a number of hours as an an investigation was carried out.

