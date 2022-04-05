Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead

Two bodies have been found by police at an address in Cromer.

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery.

Officers were called to The Warren at 7.18pm on Monday, April 4, by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Police found a man and woman, both in their 80s, unresponsive inside the property.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Chris Burgess of Norfolk Police said: "Our investigation is in its early stages, however we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.

"A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident."

The next of kin has been informed.