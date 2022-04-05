News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:12 AM April 5, 2022
The Warren in Cromer, Norfolk

The Warren in Cromer, Norfolk - Credit: Google

Two bodies have been found by police at an address in Cromer.

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery.

Officers were called to The Warren at 7.18pm on Monday, April 4, by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Police found a man and woman, both in their 80s, unresponsive inside the property.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Chris Burgess of Norfolk Police said: "Our investigation is in its early stages, however we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.

"A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident."

The next of kin has been informed.

Norfolk Live News
Cromer News

