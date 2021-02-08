Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb

Published: 4:14 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM February 8, 2021

Police at the scene of an incident on Horn-Pie Road in Bowthorpe - Credit: Emily Lopez

A neighbour has told of how "swarms of police" rushed to a quiet suburb of Norwich following an incident which saw two people arrested and a false imprisonment probe launched.

At around 9.30pm on Friday, Horn-Pie Road in Bowthorpe became awash with blue lights, following reports of a disturbance in a home on the street.

Police were called after neighbours heard loud noises and commotion coming from a home inside a block of flats on the road.

Emily Lopez, who lives in the area, said she heard two men "practically screaming" and that she thought "there was some sort of party going on".

She said: "All of a sudden, swarms of police turned up, extremely fast. We had a look out of the window and there were three cars initially.

"Then even more police turned up, one was in a big van. We had no idea what happened.

"It was a shock to see the amount of police - it just easily have been around seven police cars.

"It was very strange for this area as well - I had never seen anything like it in Bowthorpe for a long time."

Horn-Pie Road in Bowthorpe - Credit: Google

She added: "The scene was crazy, the police rushed to a flat across the road, kicked the door in and proceeded to run up to the flat shouting and screaming."

However, a police spokesman said there was no evidence to suggest that the incident was a party, nor any evidence of any public health breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

But the incident did, though, see a heavy police presence in the area in response to a suspect assault on an officer in their line of duty.

The spokesman said: "Officers were called to an address in Horn-Pie Road, Bowthorpe, shortly after 9.30pm on Friday, Feburary 5, after reports of a disturbance at the property.

"A man aged in his 20s and another man aged in his 40s were subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and false imprisonment and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"Both men have been released under investigation. Enquiries continue."