Fancy dress and more planned for Tuckswood Summer Fair
PUBLISHED: 18:40 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 17 July 2019
Archant
It is a question which has been puzzling journalist Derek James for many years and he has never been able to find an answer.
Why are the streets of Tuckswood in Norwich - built after the Second World War - named after Robin Hood and his merry men?
On Saturday July 20, Derek will be opening a Summer Fair organised by the Friends of Tuckswood Library and he is hoping someone will be able to come up with the answer.
"For years I have been asking people about the Norwich link to Robin Hood. There must a reason but nobody seems to know why," said Derek.
The library, opened in 1960 by Lord Mayor Alfred Nicholls, plays a leading role in the life of this bustling community which is home to people of all ages and walks of life.
Take a look for yourself on Saturday and the young and young at heart are being invited to dress up as their favourite book character for a fancy dress competition.
The fair at the library, in Robin Hood Road of course, will open at 11am and run until 3pm. There will be a whole host of attractions including children's books and toys, tea and cakes and various stalls.
As Lord Mayor Alfred said when he opened the library all those years ago: "In spite of television reading is still necessary and worthwhile."
Very true.
Mind you what was the first programme on Anglia TV on November 12 1960 in the Evening News listings just under the picture of the library opening?
Robin Hood of course.