Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fancy dress and more planned for Tuckswood Summer Fair

PUBLISHED: 18:40 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 17 July 2019

This pleasant tree lined road is Maid Marion Road on the well established Tuckswood Estate. Date: 25 May 1955

This pleasant tree lined road is Maid Marion Road on the well established Tuckswood Estate. Date: 25 May 1955

Archant

It is a question which has been puzzling journalist Derek James for many years and he has never been able to find an answer.

The Tuckswood library centre, Norwich, was opened last week. A pool of 15,000 books has been set up under the control of the circulation librariab (Mr R C Ives) seen in the photograph at work at the new centre. Date: Jan 1954The Tuckswood library centre, Norwich, was opened last week. A pool of 15,000 books has been set up under the control of the circulation librariab (Mr R C Ives) seen in the photograph at work at the new centre. Date: Jan 1954

Why are the streets of Tuckswood in Norwich - built after the Second World War - named after Robin Hood and his merry men?

On Saturday July 20, Derek will be opening a Summer Fair organised by the Friends of Tuckswood Library and he is hoping someone will be able to come up with the answer.

"For years I have been asking people about the Norwich link to Robin Hood. There must a reason but nobody seems to know why," said Derek.

The library, opened in 1960 by Lord Mayor Alfred Nicholls, plays a leading role in the life of this bustling community which is home to people of all ages and walks of life.

Norwich Cathedral Choir School and choir master Michael Nicholas, 3rd October 1990. Photo: Archant LibraryNorwich Cathedral Choir School and choir master Michael Nicholas, 3rd October 1990. Photo: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

Take a look for yourself on Saturday and the young and young at heart are being invited to dress up as their favourite book character for a fancy dress competition.

The fair at the library, in Robin Hood Road of course, will open at 11am and run until 3pm. There will be a whole host of attractions including children's books and toys, tea and cakes and various stalls.

As Lord Mayor Alfred said when he opened the library all those years ago: "In spite of television reading is still necessary and worthwhile."

This miniature Police station to serve the outlaying and rapidly growing new housing estates at Tuckswood, Lakenham and Cooper Lane. The new station, or section box as it is officially named, is at Hall road, Tuckswood, Norwich. pic taken 31st august 1953 c12732 pic to be used in the edp dml sept 2011This miniature Police station to serve the outlaying and rapidly growing new housing estates at Tuckswood, Lakenham and Cooper Lane. The new station, or section box as it is officially named, is at Hall road, Tuckswood, Norwich. pic taken 31st august 1953 c12732 pic to be used in the edp dml sept 2011

Very true.

Mind you what was the first programme on Anglia TV on November 12 1960 in the Evening News listings just under the picture of the library opening?

Robin Hood of course.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Family ‘feel let down’ over 23-year-old’s death after police left him in A&E, inquest hears

Lee Lewis, 23, from Norwich, died after falling onto the A47 near Easton, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court heard on Wednesday, July 17. Photo: Supplied by Mr Lewis' family

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

Fancy dress and more planned for Tuckswood Summer Fair

This pleasant tree lined road is Maid Marion Road on the well established Tuckswood Estate. Date: 25 May 1955
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists