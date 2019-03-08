Fancy dress and more planned for Tuckswood Summer Fair

This pleasant tree lined road is Maid Marion Road on the well established Tuckswood Estate. Date: 25 May 1955 Archant

It is a question which has been puzzling journalist Derek James for many years and he has never been able to find an answer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tuckswood library centre, Norwich, was opened last week. A pool of 15,000 books has been set up under the control of the circulation librariab (Mr R C Ives) seen in the photograph at work at the new centre. Date: Jan 1954 The Tuckswood library centre, Norwich, was opened last week. A pool of 15,000 books has been set up under the control of the circulation librariab (Mr R C Ives) seen in the photograph at work at the new centre. Date: Jan 1954

Why are the streets of Tuckswood in Norwich - built after the Second World War - named after Robin Hood and his merry men?

On Saturday July 20, Derek will be opening a Summer Fair organised by the Friends of Tuckswood Library and he is hoping someone will be able to come up with the answer.

"For years I have been asking people about the Norwich link to Robin Hood. There must a reason but nobody seems to know why," said Derek.

The library, opened in 1960 by Lord Mayor Alfred Nicholls, plays a leading role in the life of this bustling community which is home to people of all ages and walks of life.

Norwich Cathedral Choir School and choir master Michael Nicholas, 3rd October 1990. Photo: Archant Library Norwich Cathedral Choir School and choir master Michael Nicholas, 3rd October 1990. Photo: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

Take a look for yourself on Saturday and the young and young at heart are being invited to dress up as their favourite book character for a fancy dress competition.

The fair at the library, in Robin Hood Road of course, will open at 11am and run until 3pm. There will be a whole host of attractions including children's books and toys, tea and cakes and various stalls.

As Lord Mayor Alfred said when he opened the library all those years ago: "In spite of television reading is still necessary and worthwhile."

This miniature Police station to serve the outlaying and rapidly growing new housing estates at Tuckswood, Lakenham and Cooper Lane. The new station, or section box as it is officially named, is at Hall road, Tuckswood, Norwich. pic taken 31st august 1953 c12732 pic to be used in the edp dml sept 2011 This miniature Police station to serve the outlaying and rapidly growing new housing estates at Tuckswood, Lakenham and Cooper Lane. The new station, or section box as it is officially named, is at Hall road, Tuckswood, Norwich. pic taken 31st august 1953 c12732 pic to be used in the edp dml sept 2011

Very true.

Mind you what was the first programme on Anglia TV on November 12 1960 in the Evening News listings just under the picture of the library opening?

Robin Hood of course.