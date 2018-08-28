Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘A man of great warmth and determination’: Tributes after sudden death of former mayor

PUBLISHED: 13:35 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 10 January 2019

Former Bungay mayor John Groom has died at the age of 70. Picture: Archant

Former Bungay mayor John Groom has died at the age of 70. Picture: Archant

©archant2016

Tributes have flooded in following the death of councillor John Groom, described as a “true Bungay man”.

Mr Groom passed away suddenly this week surrounded by his friends and family, aged 70.

As tributes poured in, he was described as a “hugely dedicated” and “respected public servant” by Waveney District Council.

He served Waveney as a ward councillor for Bungay since his first election in 2000.

As well as a dedicated businessman, Mr Groom was also a town councillor, the Town Reeve, and had been the Mayor of Bungay on three separate occasions.

He served numerous committees including regular stints as the chair of the council’s Planning Committee.

He was also well known for running a popular catering company with his wife Jayne.

John was in the butchery trade for 55 years and ran his own shop, John Groom Butchers, for 35 years.

John and Jayne spent time keeping shire horses and had Suffolk Punch horses which they were took to country fairs and horse trials.

Councillor Mark Bee, Leader of Waveney District Council, said: “We are stunned and trying to come to terms with the news of John’s sudden passing.

“He was a wonderful local figure, a man of great warmth and determination who dedicated much of his life to local people and communities. John’s passing will leave a huge hole in many lives and Waveney will be a poorer place without him.”

Mick Lincoln, Mayor of Bungay, described John as an “important member of the community”.

“We were shocked and saddened and our thoughts are with his wife and family in this time,” Mr Lincoln said.

“The suddenness makes it all the more poignant [his impact on the community].”

Terry Reeve described Mr Groom and his wife Jayne as “exceedingly generous to every organisation” in Bungay.

“He will leave a big gap - his legacy was a Bungay man and he fought in Bungay’s corner very strongly,” Mr Reeve said.

Waveney District Council said: “The thoughts of everyone at Waveney District Council are with Jayne and all of John’s close friends and family.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

BeWILDerwood set to open huge new play area for 2019

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists