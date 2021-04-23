News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Project helping Norfolk's unemployed receives £66k grant

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:08 PM April 23, 2021   
TripStart, delivered by Kickstart Norfolk, has secured a £66,000 grant from

TripStart, delivered by Kickstart Norfolk, has secured a £66,000 grant from Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities programme. - Credit: Breckland Council

A Norfolk initiative helping unemployed people get back into work has received a £66,000 grant.

TripStart, delivered by Kickstart Norfolk, has secured £66,000 from Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities programme.

The money from the district council will be used to pay for a support worker for clients, transport costs and programme resources aimed at delivering advice and helping people facing the most complex barriers to accessing work.

Matthew Page, Kickstart's partnership manager, said: "This new grant funding Breckland Council and the Inspiring Communities programme will enable us to support the long-term unemployed back into employment or training, building up client confidence and pride, with the long term aim of helping them back into stable long term employment."

Breckland leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, was left waiting after Attleborough Town Council meeting was ca

Breckland leader, Sam Chapman-Allen - Credit: Archant

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: "It helps [residents] access new income and offers them greater independence - that can be truly life-changing - especially as we start to come out of a worldwide pandemic and a new economic world."

Residents interested in finding out more about TripStart can call 01362 699923. 

Breckland District Council
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus