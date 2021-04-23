Project helping Norfolk's unemployed receives £66k grant
- Credit: Breckland Council
A Norfolk initiative helping unemployed people get back into work has received a £66,000 grant.
TripStart, delivered by Kickstart Norfolk, has secured £66,000 from Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities programme.
The money from the district council will be used to pay for a support worker for clients, transport costs and programme resources aimed at delivering advice and helping people facing the most complex barriers to accessing work.
Matthew Page, Kickstart's partnership manager, said: "This new grant funding Breckland Council and the Inspiring Communities programme will enable us to support the long-term unemployed back into employment or training, building up client confidence and pride, with the long term aim of helping them back into stable long term employment."
Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: "It helps [residents] access new income and offers them greater independence - that can be truly life-changing - especially as we start to come out of a worldwide pandemic and a new economic world."
Residents interested in finding out more about TripStart can call 01362 699923.