Project helping Norfolk's unemployed receives £66k grant

Published: 4:08 PM April 23, 2021

A Norfolk initiative helping unemployed people get back into work has received a £66,000 grant.

TripStart, delivered by Kickstart Norfolk, has secured £66,000 from Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities programme.

The money from the district council will be used to pay for a support worker for clients, transport costs and programme resources aimed at delivering advice and helping people facing the most complex barriers to accessing work.

Matthew Page, Kickstart's partnership manager, said: "This new grant funding Breckland Council and the Inspiring Communities programme will enable us to support the long-term unemployed back into employment or training, building up client confidence and pride, with the long term aim of helping them back into stable long term employment."

Breckland leader, Sam Chapman-Allen - Credit: Archant

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: "It helps [residents] access new income and offers them greater independence - that can be truly life-changing - especially as we start to come out of a worldwide pandemic and a new economic world."

Residents interested in finding out more about TripStart can call 01362 699923.