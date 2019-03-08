'Loving, thoughtful gentleman' remembered after losing leukemia battle

Tim Truman, who passed away after a battle with leukemia. PHOTO: Truman family Archant

A hotel manager who bravely fought a 10-month battle with leukemia has been remembered as a "great example of a gentleman."

Tim Truman with his Tibetan terrier Sam. PHOTO: Truman family Tim Truman with his Tibetan terrier Sam. PHOTO: Truman family

Tim Truman passed away earlier this summer after fighting the blood cancer since August 2018.

The 36-year-old had been working as general manager of the Parkhill Hotel, in Oulton, and was in the process of taking over the hotel from his parents Ruth and David, who will now continue running the hotel.

His mother said: "He was a lovely young lad and was really fond of his nephew and four nieces.

"He was diagnosed a year ago, in August 2018, and started treatment the next week. He did that for 10 months.

Tim Truman with his brothers and sister. PHOTO: Truman family Tim Truman with his brothers and sister. PHOTO: Truman family

"There were three attempts at getting him to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for a transplant. His brother Adam was a match but every time we got there something wasn't quite right.

"He had a lump on his neck and went to get it checked out because he was feeling run down and it all came from there.

"It just happened. It wasn't something you can catch and it wasn't because of his lifestyle."

After leaving the area to go to Manchester University, Mr Truman then started working at JustGiving, before moving to Chelmsford and then returning to Lowestoft.

Mrs Truman said: "He was a huge Tottenham Hotspur fan and he came in to Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur at his funeral.

"Sadly, he didn't get to see their new stadium, but his brothers, sister and cousins are going to go along to a match in his memory.

"Beth and Adam are going to run the Great North Run next year in his memory and to raise money for the charity because he completed it twice."

The family are also raising money in his memory for Bloodwise.

In a family statement, they said: "Tim loved and lived life to the full. He was a man who did not complain.

"He was a man who people looked up to and who many saw as a big brother.

"He accepted people for who they are and was a good friend and everybody's best mate.

"He leaves a legacy of loving thoughtfulness and a great example of a gentleman."

To donate to the charity, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/timmy-truman