'You're taking my flowers for my baby' - anger after tributes to dead teenager are removed from roadside

PUBLISHED: 08:36 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 14 July 2019

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

A grieving mother has hit out after tributes left for her dead son were taken from the roadside.

Flowers left near the spot where Reece Hornibrook was injured, at the junction of Saddlebow Road and Metcalf Avenue, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died in hospital two days after he was assaulted in a street fight in King's Lynn.

His mother Barb Bass had left a teddy and flowers on Saddlebow Road, where the brawl happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 7.

Items left in memory of Mr Hornibrook were removed on Friday and yesterday.

Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Chris Bishop

His mother posted on social media: "Who the hell has taken my son teddy's away and all his flowers from Saddlebow this is devastating to me I just been there and it's all gone.

"What is the matter with people leave the flowers alone, not only has my son been taken away you're taking my flowers for my baby."

Tributes to Mr Hornibrook have been left in The Walks, where he did parkour with friends.

Friends hope to raise money to have Mr Hornibrook's name carved into one of the walls of the parkour court.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from serious head injuries. Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assaulting Mr Hornibrook causing grievous bodily harm.

He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 7.

