'He was the life and soul' - Tributes paid to local football legend

PUBLISHED: 14:10 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 17 November 2019

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

Archant

He will be remembered as a larger-than-life character who loved football and his family.

Jimmy Landamore in his school days. Picture: Supplied by the familyJimmy Landamore in his school days. Picture: Supplied by the family

And now tributes have been paid to Jimmy Landamore, who has died aged 66.

His son, Liam Landamore, 33, said: "He was the life and soul of the party, full of fun and full of banter. Everyone loved him and respected him.

"He worked so hard over the years to support his family and would do absolutely anything he could for any of them."

Mr Landamore grew up in Sprowston with two brothers and six sisters.

Jimmy Landamore, in his days as Dereham Town manager. Picture: Graham CorneyJimmy Landamore, in his days as Dereham Town manager. Picture: Graham Corney

He started playing football as a young lad, and in his childhood and early adult years he played for Sprowston Junior School, Thorpe Grammar, Norwich Boys, St Andrews, Great Yarmouth Town, Bury Town in the Southern League, Gorleston and Lowestoft.

His brother Mick said he was a talented and tricky midfielder who could play with both feet.

He said: "He really should have been a professional footballer. He had trials for Charlton, Wolverhampton and Ipswich, and they nearly took him on."

After injuries ended his playing career in his late 20s, Mr Landamore became a manager, running clubs including Carrow, St Andrew's, Mulbarton and Dereham Town to name a few.

Liam said as a manager: "He was quite light-hearted, calm and approachable and everyone loved playing for him. He took Mulbarton to winning the Anglian Combination premier division most years."

He married his wife Kim at St Mary and St Margaret Church in Sprowston in 1984.

As well as Liam, he had a daughter, Joanne, from a previous relationship.

He had several jobs in his younger years including as a trainee accountant, but spent most of his working life in the oil and gas industry, where he became a contracts and supply chain manager.

Most of his life was lived in Salhouse, and he lived and worked in the Netherlands - in Haarlem and Leiden - between 2004 and 2017. He was well-known across Norfolk and Waveney through football.

Liam said: "He liked to have a good time and he enjoyed his life. Everyone wanted to be around him.

"He was a fantastic man and husband and a brilliant dad and grandad."

Details of the funeral to follow but please feel free to email liam.landamore@gmail.com for further details.

