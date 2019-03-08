'He lived and breathed the club' - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell

Warm tributes are pouring in to a popular Norwich City fan who was killed in a crash on the Northern Distributor Road.

Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

David Powell, 49, from Attleborough, died on Wednesday night after a collision on the A1270 NDR at Horsham St Faith near the A140 slip road towards Hellesdon.

Mr Powell had been a Canaries' supporter for many years and special tributes to him are being planned for Norwich's game against Chelsea on August 24, with a minute's applause on 49 minutes to reflect his age..

He was involved with the Norwich City Fans Social Club and in a statement the group said: "Everyone connected with the fans social club are devastated to hear of the desperately sad news about David Powell. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this saddest of times. RIP our dear, beloved friend."

Mr Powell was in a group of supporters planning to take part in the Canaryball Rally to raise money for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

On Wednesday October 9, 20 cars are due to be leaving Norwich for a five-day rally across Europe with the aim of raising £5000 for phase 2 of the BuildTheNest project.

They are visiting the stadiums which Norwich played in during their UEFA Cup run in 1993.

A statement from the Canaryball Rally said: "So desperately sad to hear one of our team members has so sadly passed away. David was such a lovely, generous man. We know how much he was looking forward to the Canaryball Rally. He will be so very missed. RIP."

Many fans posted tributes to Mr Powell.

Emma Fletcher wrote: "Such sad news to hear of the passing of a man whose blood was NCFC. He lived and breathed the club and everyone connected to it. I only had the pleasure of knowing him for what was a short time compared to others but he was so lovely to me."

Connor Southwell posted: "Very sad to hear of the loss of David. A committed, passionate NCFC fan who has always shown great support and love to me in our numerous chats. He will be sorely missed."

Kim Taylor said: "Really sorry to hear the news. Gutted for all his friends and family. A huge loss to the Norwich City FC family."

James Frost wrote: "Awful news thought with his friends and family. He was a great character and I always enjoyed seeing him about at games and saying hello. He was a true NCFC fan. RIP Dave."

EDP and Evening News columist Melissa Rudd said: "Heartbreaking. Life is so fragile. Rest in peace, Dave."

Fellow columnist Spud Thornhill said: "Since hearing the awful news regarding Dave I have been numb with shock. I've only known him for about five years but what superb kind friendly guy who cared a lot for people close to him and NCFC. This world has lost a true gent. RIP."

Gemma Gifford said: "Just learnt of the sad news of the passing of David Powell. Always really kind to me as we shared our love for the Canaries on the tours in Germany and NorwichCityFSC events. Much love to his friends and family."

Police believe Mr Powell, who had stopped his blue BMW on the roadside, was inspecting the car for damage after hitting an animal.

He was then hit in a crash between two vehicles - an orange MG3 driven by a man and a small silver car similar to a Peugeot 106 or Citroen C1 driven by a woman.

Inspector Chris Hinitt, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "We believe the driver of the BMW may have hit an animal and stopped on the roadside to check the damage.

"He has then been involved in a collision with two other vehicles."

A section of the A1270 was closed in both directions from around 10.30pm on Wednesday evening and reopened at 4am Thursday morning.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information or witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved.

Anyone who can help should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or email