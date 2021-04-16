Tributes to 'well-known, well-liked, well-respected' King's Lynn fan

Published: 12:32 PM April 16, 2021

Lee Calton sponsored the game between King's Lynn Town and Sutton Utd at The Walks a few weeks before he passed away - Credit: Ian Burt

Tributes have been paid to a staunch football supporter after he died aged 38.

Lee Calton was found on Thursday morning at his home in King George V Avenue, near the centre of King's Lynn.

Police were called to the address just after 10am, after reports of a sudden death. A spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Our Town has been rocked to it's core as news filters through of the passing of Lee Calton.



Seeing the out-pouring of grief on local social media shows you how loved Lee was to all to knew him.



A fundraiser, a businessman, a family man & a friend to many.



RIP Lee pic.twitter.com/IU75NgFXH8 — King's Lynn Live (@KingsLynnLive) April 16, 2021

Mr Calton, who worked as a financial adviser, had supported King's Lynn Town for more than 25 years.

Mark Hearle, the club's general manager, said: "He was very well known, very well liked and very well respected.

"I knew him as well from the business side of things through his support for the football club through sponsorship."

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, Lee Calton.



Everyone at King’s Lynn Town Football Club sends their condolences to the family and friends of Lee.



💙💛 pic.twitter.com/R6zSDWyuRe — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) April 16, 2021

Mr Hearle said he last saw Mr Calton on March 13, when Lynn played Sutton United, winning 1-0 at The Walks. He said he had made "a substantial donation" to sponsor the game.

"He was here in a sponsorship capacity, it was the usual Lee I've known for years," said Mr Hearle. "It was only last week he was in touch to say he'd do something with us for the Dagenham game [April 24].

"Everyone at the club is thinking of his family and friends at this very difficult time, our thoughts are with them all."

Mr Calton worked at independent financial advisers Calton Murray. He was a keen fund raiser for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and had run the London Marathon.

Former King's Lynn town reporter Gavin Caney said on social media: "It’s been hard enough for those who ‘only’ knew him. But my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, closest friends and colleagues. One of the most universally liked people I’ve come across who always had a kind word, laugh and a smile for all."

He added: "He was very well-known around town, it's dreadfully sad."







