Tributes to 'well-known, well-liked, well-respected' King's Lynn fan
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tributes have been paid to a staunch football supporter after he died aged 38.
Lee Calton was found on Thursday morning at his home in King George V Avenue, near the centre of King's Lynn.
Police were called to the address just after 10am, after reports of a sudden death. A spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Mr Calton, who worked as a financial adviser, had supported King's Lynn Town for more than 25 years.
Mark Hearle, the club's general manager, said: "He was very well known, very well liked and very well respected.
"I knew him as well from the business side of things through his support for the football club through sponsorship."
Mr Hearle said he last saw Mr Calton on March 13, when Lynn played Sutton United, winning 1-0 at The Walks. He said he had made "a substantial donation" to sponsor the game.
Most Read
- 1 Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital
- 2 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
- 3 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
- 4 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
- 5 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
- 6 Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from cliff
- 7 Fashion chain's £50,000 debt written off
- 8 Forensics on scene as murder investigation continues
- 9 Neighbours left shocked by fatal stabbing in 'quiet neighbourhood'
- 10 Mental health hospital owed £2m to staff and creditors when it shut
"He was here in a sponsorship capacity, it was the usual Lee I've known for years," said Mr Hearle. "It was only last week he was in touch to say he'd do something with us for the Dagenham game [April 24].
"Everyone at the club is thinking of his family and friends at this very difficult time, our thoughts are with them all."
Mr Calton worked at independent financial advisers Calton Murray. He was a keen fund raiser for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and had run the London Marathon.
Former King's Lynn town reporter Gavin Caney said on social media: "It’s been hard enough for those who ‘only’ knew him. But my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, closest friends and colleagues. One of the most universally liked people I’ve come across who always had a kind word, laugh and a smile for all."
He added: "He was very well-known around town, it's dreadfully sad."