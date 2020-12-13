Tributes to former CAMRA chairman and dedicated volunteer

Published: 6:11 PM December 13, 2020

Warren Wordsworth, ex-chairman of the Norwich and District CAMRA, pictured in his local pub the Trafford Arms in Norwich in 2009. He has died aged 66 . - Credit: Bill Smith

Tributes have been paid to a former chairman and stalwart volunteer of a Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group.

Warren Wordsworth, 66, who used to head up the Norwich and District CAMRA from 2013-16, died at his Norwich home earlier this month.

He joined the organisation, which champions real ale and the survival of pubs, in 1989 and held roles including membership secretary, pubs officer, branch secretary and public affairs officer.

Norwich and District CAMRA member Oli Fernandez, who was friends with Mr Wordsworth for the past 11 years, said: "He was one of those people who always encouraged me to do things. He put a lot of faith in me.

"He was a very shy man and reserved but liked to help. He was a very good organiser.

"He was quite a silent and placid man and kept himself to himself but if he wasn't there you would realise something was not right.

"Warren was passionate about beer and pubs and loved protecting them.

"I will remember him as a nice person who was happy to help. You could count on him to do something. He was an important man in the CAMRA community."

Warren Wordsworth (left) pictured in 2017 at the 40th Norwich Beer Festival. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Miss Fernandez, who is East Anglian brewery liaison co-ordinator for Norwich and District CAMRA, said his favourite pub was the Trafford Arms on Grove Road, near to his home, and his favourite beers were blonde or golden ales.

She added Mr Wordsworth was a regular volunteer on the merchandise stall at the annual Norwich Beer Festival and liaised frequently with Grain Brewery near Harleston, for Norwich and District CAMRA.

He was also on the testing panel for beer competitions, chaired the committee responsible for CAMRA's national AGM and conference in April 2013, and compiled a popular guide to the county's pubs called Real Ale walks in Norfolk , published in 2009.

Warren Wordsworth pictured in 2009 with his book Real Ale Walks in Norfolk. - Credit: Andy Darnell

A tribute to the ex-chairman on the Norwich and District CAMRA Facebook page said: "He was better known to the general public as a stalwart volunteer on the products stand at Norwich Beer Festival for many years, and was a regular on all CAMRA socials. He will be very much missed by all who knew him."

Mr Wordsworth also loved travel, model trains and photography.

The 66-year-old, who was not married and had no children, was retired when he died.



