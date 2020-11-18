‘What a lady’ - Tributes pour in for Norwich City superfan Etty Smith

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

Tributes have been pouring in from across the Norwich City community for superfan Etty Smith, who died at the age of 100 earlier this month. Mrs Smith, the mother of joint majority shareholder Delia Smith, was a familiar face at Carrow Road, cheering on the Canaries come rain or shine alongside her daughter in the directors’ boxes.

Despite her age, Mrs Smith would very seldom miss a game and would even turn out for youth team games, resulting in the Academy player of the year award being named after her.

With news of her death breaking, former players and supporters have filled social media with kind words and tributes to her, showing what a popular figure around the club she was.

Former City striker Iwan Roberts said: “Sad to wake up to the news that the wonderful Etty has passed away. In my seven years at Norwich City she hardly ever missed a home game and always said it how it was. My thoughts are with Delia and Michael.”

Fellow club legend Darren Huckerby wrote: ”Sorry to see the passing of Etty, lovely lady always so supportive towards me and my family, passionate about all things Norwich City. A big loss to the NCFC family.”

Former winger Darren Eadie added: “Such sad news. Etty was such a joy to be around, nothing but hugs, smiles and Norwich City - a life to be absolutely celebrated.”

City fan and well known journalist Mick Dennis said: “Etty was probably Norwich City’s worst loser. What a lady. What a life. What a sad loss.”

Television presenter Jake Humphrey shared a fond memory of watching City’s reserve team with Mrs Smith, paying tribute to her in a thread of Tweets.

He wrote: “I will never forget watching a Norwich City reserves game a few years ago with Delia Smith and her legendary mum Etty. She passionately loved seeing the young players develop and flourish at Norwich. Homegrown talent made her so happy.

“On this particular game, Sergi Canos had not been at Norwich long and was struggling for a bit of form and confidence. Etty was the person charged with deciding the man of the match.

“So, along our row we had a little chat and all offered our thoughts, then Etty said with a smile - ‘I’d love to give it to Canos, he tries so hard and winning this might help.

“It was at that moment I realised Etty loved to win, loved Norwich City, but more than that she loved the human side of the game.

“The heart, desire, struggles and sacrifices of everyone who pulls on the yellow and green jersey. She got it, and she is a sad loss to the Norwich City family.”

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters’ group, added: “So sad to hear the news of Etty’s passing. All of us at the Canaries Trust send our condolences and best wishes to Delia and Michael and the rest of the family.”