Tributes paid to 'mischievous' man who died on Scottish mountain

PUBLISHED: 06:30 27 December 2019

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a popular Norwich man with a "mischievous sense of humour" who died on a Scottish mountain.

Terry Rooney, pictured with fellow Sea Palling Seals members Tracy Clark and Sue Robinson. Photo: Tracy ClarkTerry Rooney, pictured with fellow Sea Palling Seals members Tracy Clark and Sue Robinson. Photo: Tracy Clark

Terence Rooney, known as Terry, from Old Catton, died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, in west Scotland on Monday, December 23.

The 65-year-old was an outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland and closer to home was a keen outdoor swimmer.

Tracy Clark, a member of the Sea Palling Seals, an open water swimming group of which Mr Rooney was a member, said while he had plenty of nicknames - including Mr T and the Tide Master - the best name for him was a "dear friend".

"He had the most naughty and mischievous sense of humour and a smile and a joke was always at the ready," she said.

"He was constantly planning the next 10km marathon swim and even dragged some of the Sea Palling Seal members away from our beloved water to his beloved mountains.

"He was one of the bravest swimmers I know and would jump in and give any conditions a go."

He said he had brought family members and his dog along to share his passion for swimming.

"To say Terry will be missed is an understatement," she said. "No words can describe how much he meant to us all."

Meanwhile, on our Facebook page, Jessica Parker said he was a "lovely man", who she had sometimes helped get ready for his swims at Sea Palling on a Sunday morning.

And Alan Easter shared his "sincere condolences" to his family.

Following Mr Rooney's death, sergeant Deborah McCartney, from Fort William Police Station, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Rooney's family and we would encourage respect for their privacy at this difficult and sad time.

"Police Scotland would like to thank members of the public and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance."

While enquiries are ongoing, the circumstances surrounding Mr Rooney's death are not thought to be suspicious.

