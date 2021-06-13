Tributes flood in for Dad's Army superfan and family man Neville

Published: 11:30 AM June 13, 2021

Neville Lockwood, right, in his Frazer uniform alongside Mick Whitman as Captain Mainwaring in Thetford in 2014. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tributes have been made to a much-loved family man and long-standing volunteer at a town’s museum.

Neville Lockwood was a born and bred "Thetfordian", who had a love for film, theatre, his family and Dad's Army.

Christine Rodic, his daughter, hopes that is what he will be remembered for.

Neville Lockwood, from Thetford, on the set of the Dad's Army film in Bridlington. Pictured in 2014. - Credit: Archant

Mr Lockwood, who died at 82-years-old, was best known for his volunteering work at the town’s Dad's Army Museum.

Mrs Rodic and her father both featured as extras in the “Knights of Madness” episode in 1977 - when she was only 10-years-old - and she said this is what sparked his interest in helping out at the museum.

But his love for the big-screen came earlier on in his life as he worked as a projectionist at Thetford cinema, now the bingo hall, for many years.

Dad's Army impersonators Neville Lockwood (Frazer) and Mick Whitman (Cpt Mainwaring) who had roles in the movie. Picture in 2014. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Rodic, 54, said: “In his younger days he loved his films and he was a projectionist at the Thetford cinema.

"He was in his 20s, so it must have been around the 60s. He did it for quite a while. I remember as a child I used to go up in the projection room with him.

“He also worked in London where he did theatre lighting. His office used to back onto the Drury Lane Theatre in Covent Garden. That made him love musicals. We used to go and see lots of musical in London and Norwich. He just loved his old Movies, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

“I think that was what got Dad involved with the museum. The fact he was one of the extras and he was also lucky enough to have been an extra in the film in 2015. He was very proud of that.”

Paying tribute, chairman of the museum, Stuart Wright said: “It is with much sadness the Dad’s Army Museum has learnt of the passing of Neville Lockwood. Neville enjoyed being part of the museum’s team right from its beginning in 2007.

“Having been an extra in the programme, he was always keen to share his experiences with visitors about being in the series but also about being in the town whilst the cast and crew filmed in the period between 1968-77.

“Neville helped out with exhibits and tours at the museum as well as donning the home guard uniform when the museum’s platoon were attending events.

“In 2014, Neville enjoyed being part of the new Dad’s Army film when it was filmed in Bridlington wearing his home guard uniform. He often recounted the story that he was offered a military discount when stopping at the motorway services as he was in uniform.

“When the film was released in 2016 the One Show did a live programme from Thetford’s Bell Inn, as this was where the original cast and crew stayed when filming the TV series.

“When Neville was interviewed he had great delight claiming to be the only person to have been an extra in the original TV series and the new film.”

The Dad's Army Museum at the Guildhall in Thetford. Pictured is Corinne Fulford and Neville Lockwood looking at some of the exhibits in 2009. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Mr Lockwood was also known for being a family man who would do anything for his wife of 59 years Dawn, 80, his two children Christine Rodic and Michael Lockwood, 51, grandchildren Jodie, 27, Chloe, 23, Milly, 12, Freddie, nine, and great grandchildren Corrye, five, and Skyla, seven months.

Mr Lockwood unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at around 10.45pm on June 9.

“Dad was hilarious at times,” Mrs Rodic said. “He loved his family and he would go out of his way to help anybody.

“I have always called him my pops. We had a lovely relationship.

“We are a very close family so it has hit us hard but I am thankful for all of the lovely message on the Dad's Army Facebook page. We are all going to miss him a lot.”

Mrs Rodic says they are yet to confirm a date for his funeral but they will inform friends and family in due course.