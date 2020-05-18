Search

Advanced search

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ who moved to Norwich to help recovery after Hillsborough disaster

PUBLISHED: 11:40 18 May 2020

Hillsborough survivor Grant Lockett, who died over the weekend. Picture: The Lockett Family

Hillsborough survivor Grant Lockett, who died over the weekend. Picture: The Lockett Family

Lockett Family

Tributes have been paid to “a gentle giant” football fan who moved to Norwich to aid his recovery from the trauma of the Hillsborough disaster.

Grant Lockett with his two daughters Alex and Natasha. Picture: The Lockett FamilyGrant Lockett with his two daughters Alex and Natasha. Picture: The Lockett Family

Grant Lockett was in the crowd when 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives at the FA Cup semi-final in 1989 and suffered emotional heartache and mental health difficulties as a result.

The avid Liverpool supporter moved to Norwich in the latter stages of his life in a bid to aid his recovery from the post traumatic stress disorder he developed following that tragic April day.

However on Saturday, 51-year-old Mr Lockett, who grew up in Lincolnshire, was found dead in his Norfolk home, having suffered a suspected heart attack in the night.

Fellow Norfolk-based Hillsborough survivor Paul Williams said: “Grant was a gentle giant of a man. He had struggled hugely with what he witnessed at Hillsborough and lost people very close to him because of the disaster.

“I’m glad that he reached out to the Hillsborough Survivors’ Support Alliance (HSA), found some closure and faced the demons which tormented him so long.

“He was very popular within our group and will be sorely missed.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Williams, who shared his own experiences of the disaster on the 30th anniversary, added: “What really struck me with Grant is the love he had for his daughters Alex and Natasha - he was always talking about them with such pride. He worshipped them.

“My heart and the hearts of all within our group, goes out to them.”

Loved ones of Mr Lockett told the Liverpool Echo he had been “in the best emotional place he’d been for years” before his death.

Peter Scarfe, chairman of the HSA, told the Echo: “He’d dealt with everything in his mind, but in the end, his body gave up. On Sunday, the day after he died, I was in bits, I couldn’t talk to anyone.

“Grant was a lovely man - all of a sudden, Natasha hasn’t got a daddy anymore - it’s heartbreaking.

“Grant was a great dad and had a fantastic relationship with his children, who saw him regularly.”

He leaves two daugthers, 23-year-old Alex and Natasha, six.

A fundraising campaign to support his family with funeral costs has raised more than £6,800.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Retail chain adopts “zero tolerance” approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

More than 40 new homes to be built at former telephone centre

An image of what the new apartments in Westwick Street would look like. Pic: LSI Architects.

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre blames coronavirus for further financial woes

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant
Drive 24