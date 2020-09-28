Search

Advanced search

Neighbours line street to honour ‘amazing’ man as hearse passes

PUBLISHED: 14:11 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 28 September 2020

Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Friends and neighbours stood at their garden gates to form an unusual guard of honour for a Norwich man who has died aged 66.

The funeral cortege of resident David Brown passes up York Street to let his neighbours pay their respects. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe funeral cortege of resident David Brown passes up York Street to let his neighbours pay their respects. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With funerals capped at 30 guests under coronavirus restrictions, neighbours of David Brown were not able to say their final farewells at a service in his honour at Earlham Crematorium.

So on Monday morning roughly 30 people lined the street as the funeral procession passed by the street so the community could say its goodbye.

Mr Brown was described as an “amazing neighbour” by those who lived nearby, who told stories of how he would help with their shopping, get their cars started in winter and look out for the area.

Mr Brown, 66, was born and bred in Norwich, attending St Augustine’s school as a child.

Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNeighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When he left school at 16, he began work at the City Care site at Mile Cross, a former council depot, where he stayed for 36 years before retiring.

But, keen to keep busy, he spent the last 10 years working at Tesco.

His son Aaron Brown, one of his four children, said his dad wanted to help everyone.

“My dad was fantastic,” he said. “I can’t fault him, he was the perfect dad. He looked after everyone, ran around for everyone and ran around for us. He was fantastic.

David Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the familyDavid Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the family

“He helped everyone out on York Street: if people needed shopping doing or gardening, he looked after everyone.”

Mr Brown, who met his partner Mo five years ago, leaves four children, Lee, Carla, Aaron and Kieran, and five beloved grandchildren.

The family said they wanted to thank everyone who lived on the street for their lovely send-off for their dad.

Celia Cameron, who lives on York Street, said Mr Brown was a neighbour who went the “extra mile” for everyone.

Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNeighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said he lived on the street when they moved in roughly 40 years ago.

“There was nothing he wouldn’t do for people,” she said. “He just went above and beyond with helping everyone. He was the perfect neighbour.”

She said there were roughly 30 people on the street on Monday, which was a reflection of how well-liked he was.

David Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the familyDavid Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the family

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in 50s dies following four-vehicle crash

A woman has died following a crash on the A143 Bungay Road at Scole. Picture: Google Street View

Road closed and three injured in north Norfolk crash

Two people were injured in a collision on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Absolute chaos’: call for booking system at waste amnesties

Big queues built up at Mayton Wood Recycling Centre, near Coltishall, during the waste amnesty. Picture: Neil Perry

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Death of gifted student bravely fighting anorexia ‘could have been avoided’, mother tells inquest

Averil Hart inquest: The Suffolk teenager died just weeks into her first term at the University of East Anglia Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY