Neighbours line street to honour ‘amazing’ man as hearse passes

Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Friends and neighbours stood at their garden gates to form an unusual guard of honour for a Norwich man who has died aged 66.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The funeral cortege of resident David Brown passes up York Street to let his neighbours pay their respects. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The funeral cortege of resident David Brown passes up York Street to let his neighbours pay their respects. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With funerals capped at 30 guests under coronavirus restrictions, neighbours of David Brown were not able to say their final farewells at a service in his honour at Earlham Crematorium.

So on Monday morning roughly 30 people lined the street as the funeral procession passed by the street so the community could say its goodbye.

Mr Brown was described as an “amazing neighbour” by those who lived nearby, who told stories of how he would help with their shopping, get their cars started in winter and look out for the area.

Mr Brown, 66, was born and bred in Norwich, attending St Augustine’s school as a child.

Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When he left school at 16, he began work at the City Care site at Mile Cross, a former council depot, where he stayed for 36 years before retiring.

But, keen to keep busy, he spent the last 10 years working at Tesco.

His son Aaron Brown, one of his four children, said his dad wanted to help everyone.

“My dad was fantastic,” he said. “I can’t fault him, he was the perfect dad. He looked after everyone, ran around for everyone and ran around for us. He was fantastic.

David Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the family David Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the family

“He helped everyone out on York Street: if people needed shopping doing or gardening, he looked after everyone.”

Mr Brown, who met his partner Mo five years ago, leaves four children, Lee, Carla, Aaron and Kieran, and five beloved grandchildren.

The family said they wanted to thank everyone who lived on the street for their lovely send-off for their dad.

Celia Cameron, who lives on York Street, said Mr Brown was a neighbour who went the “extra mile” for everyone.

Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Neighbours of York Street resident David Brown pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes by. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said he lived on the street when they moved in roughly 40 years ago.

“There was nothing he wouldn’t do for people,” she said. “He just went above and beyond with helping everyone. He was the perfect neighbour.”

She said there were roughly 30 people on the street on Monday, which was a reflection of how well-liked he was.

David Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the family David Brown, who has died aged 66. Photo: Submitted by the family