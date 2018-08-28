Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

He was a founding member of Sea Palling lifeboat service, headteacher of Stalham Primary School for 26 years as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

And now tributes have been paid to Daniel Corbett, who died on November 10, aged 82.

Mr Corbett is survived by his children Simon and Mandy, and wife Lesley.

Mandy said of her father: “He was a good, kind man, always ready to help others and a wonderful father and grandfather.”

Mr Corbett was born in Blakeney and raised in Holt, attending Gresham’s School before going onto study Zoology and Botony at Goldsmiths college in London, where he met Simon and Mandy’s mother, Rosalind.

He also did national service with the Army Education Corps and was stationed in Egypt and Libya, and after finishing teacher training, went onto work in the Midlands. He moved to Sea Palling in 1969, where he became the primary school’s headmaster.

Rosalind died in 1974. Mandy said he had a second marriage ending in divorce, and then: “In 1986 he married Lesley, who was also a primary school teacher, in North Walsham Registry Office, to whom he has been happily married ever since.”

Mr Corbett founded and was a crew member of Sea Palling Volunteer Inshore Lifeboat, and also served in the Sea Palling Coastguard Search and Rescue Team and for several years was auxiliary officer in charge of a team of men.

In 1986 they moved to Bacton, where he served on the parish council for 12 years. He was also a North Norfolk district councillor eight years, firstly as a Conservative and then as an Independent.

Mandy said her father many hobbies and interests. She said: “He once wrote on Facebook that ‘I like fly-fishing for trout, gardening, natural history, cricket, rugby union, local politics, and especially my children and their families’.”

He also enjoyed good food - especially hot curries - and sailing holidays with friends from Sea Palling. He played hockey, and ran the Norwich Marathon in his 50s.

There will be a private funeral service in Somerset, where Mr Corbett spent his final years, and a memorial celebration in Sea Palling early next year.