Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
- Credit: Trevor George Entertainment
A popular entertainer who has been a long-time favourite with Norfolk audiences has died following a tragic accident.
Comedian Paul Eastwood was a familiar face at numerous local performances including being headliner at Cromer Pier three times and appearing at Thursford Christmas Spectacular four times.
His agent confirmed he had died on July 28 following a fall from a balcony, believed to have occurred three weeks ago at his home in Buckinghamshire.
In an emotional post on Facebook his wife Corea Eastwood said: “Words can’t even begin to describe the heartache I have at having to tell you that this morning at 4.45am Heaven gained another angel, a truly wonderful and fun daddy, a loved son, son in law, brother and brother in law, cherished friend and most importantly my rock, my life, my one, my funny man, my husband Paul Eastwood.”
Just last month the cheeky comic appeared at Beccles Public Hall in a show alongside fellow local comedy favourites Olly Day and Ben Langley.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Langley, who said he had known him for 10 years, said: “Paul was an absolute gentleman at work and away from work.
“I have so much to thank him for. He made it possible for me to get my first variety agent.
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 3 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
- 4 Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m
- 5 Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000
- 6 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 7 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 8 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
- 9 Norfolk hit by thunderstorms and heavy hail
- 10 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
“He had such a relaxed, laidback way of delivering dialogue on stage that made every gag personable. His technique was impeccable. He would walk on stage and he’d have that connection with the audience almost straight away.
“He will be sorely missed. He has left a big hole in variety in Norfolk. He loved and adorned Norfolk and always said it felt like coming home.”
Mr Eastwood, who made numerous radio and TV appearances and worked as warm-up man for ITV’s Loose Women, had been due to be the guest headliner of the first week of this summer’s show at Cromer Pier.
In a statement the theatre said: “Paul was loved by so many and our memories of Paul on the Pavilion Theatre stage will be cherished always. Our hearts go out to Corea, Harry and Paul’s family.”
He had also been due to appear at the Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston next month as part of a ‘Waves of Laughter’ extravaganza and at Diss Corn Hall for a ‘Slightly Naughty Night Out’ comedy bill.