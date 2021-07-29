Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident

Published: 11:39 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM July 29, 2021

Comedian Paul Eastwood who had been a favourite with Norfolk audiences. - Credit: Trevor George Entertainment

A popular entertainer who has been a long-time favourite with Norfolk audiences has died following a tragic accident.

Comedian Paul Eastwood was a familiar face at numerous local performances including being headliner at Cromer Pier three times and appearing at Thursford Christmas Spectacular four times.

Paul Eastwood performing at the Pavilion Theatre as part of the Cromer Pier Show. - Credit: Cromer Pier

His agent confirmed he had died on July 28 following a fall from a balcony, believed to have occurred three weeks ago at his home in Buckinghamshire.

In an emotional post on Facebook his wife Corea Eastwood said: “Words can’t even begin to describe the heartache I have at having to tell you that this morning at 4.45am Heaven gained another angel, a truly wonderful and fun daddy, a loved son, son in law, brother and brother in law, cherished friend and most importantly my rock, my life, my one, my funny man, my husband Paul Eastwood.”

Just last month the cheeky comic appeared at Beccles Public Hall in a show alongside fellow local comedy favourites Olly Day and Ben Langley.

Mr Langley, who said he had known him for 10 years, said: “Paul was an absolute gentleman at work and away from work.

“I have so much to thank him for. He made it possible for me to get my first variety agent.

“He had such a relaxed, laidback way of delivering dialogue on stage that made every gag personable. His technique was impeccable. He would walk on stage and he’d have that connection with the audience almost straight away.

Ben Langley and Paul Eastwood performing together as part of the Cromer Pier summer show in 2015. - Credit: Cromer Pier

“He will be sorely missed. He has left a big hole in variety in Norfolk. He loved and adorned Norfolk and always said it felt like coming home.”

Mr Eastwood, who made numerous radio and TV appearances and worked as warm-up man for ITV’s Loose Women, had been due to be the guest headliner of the first week of this summer’s show at Cromer Pier.

Paul Eastwood with fellow comedian Adam Daye dressed up as Mrs Brown from Mrs Brown's Boys at the Cromer Carnival Queen crowning in 2014. - Credit: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

In a statement the theatre said: “Paul was loved by so many and our memories of Paul on the Pavilion Theatre stage will be cherished always. Our hearts go out to Corea, Harry and Paul’s family.”

He had also been due to appear at the Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston next month as part of a ‘Waves of Laughter’ extravaganza and at Diss Corn Hall for a ‘Slightly Naughty Night Out’ comedy bill.