Published: 4:35 PM August 25, 2021

A head gardener born and bred in Norfolk has celebrated 30 years attending to one of the county’s most beautiful private gardens.

Trevor Jacobs, 64, of East Carleton, first became head gardener at the village's Manor, near Wymondham, in 1991.

Trevor celebrates 30 years of gardening at East Carleton Manor - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The former head gardener to Prince Charles, he described how the role had been a highlight of his career.

“This garden has been 50 years of development, as previously it was all open gardens," he said.

“Being able to maintain this garden’s glory over the past three decades has been an absolute highlight.”

Mr Jacobs is due to retired in a couple of years time, and said it would be “a hell of a wrench” to tear himself away, although he was looking forward to spending time relaxing in Mundesley, on the north Norfolk coast, and teaching disabled people to garden.

Married to wife Tanya, the couple has two adult daughters, Gemma and Holly. They described feeling proud of Mr Jacobs' achievements.

His youngest daughter, Holly, said: “We are all so proud of him for his continuous hard work in maintaining the gardens of many acres.

“He dedicates so much time to those gardens and he goes above and beyond to keep it maintained to the highest standard.

“He's extremely passionate and has been green-fingered since he finished school, so knows all there is to know.”

Self-taught, Mr Jacobs has been working as a professional gardener since the age of 15.

On reaching his 30 years of service at East Carleton Manor, he was presented with a framed architectural drawing of the garden by owners, the Chapman family.

He also had a tree planted and named after him, following his 25 years of service there.

And quick to make sure he does not get all the credit, he added: “I have a team of two, and we are all very dedicated to making the garden look the best it can. They are good workers.

“You never get tired of looking at the view and you’ll never get depressed in here. If you ever leave the gardens feeling sad, then I’d want to know why.”

