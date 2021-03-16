News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fallen tree closes part of road between Norwich and Holt

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:47 PM March 16, 2021    Updated: 5:19 PM March 16, 2021
A tree has come down over the B1149 near the junction of Spinks Lane in north Norfolk.

A tree has come down over the B1149 near the junction of Spink's Lane in north Norfolk. - Credit: Google StreetView

Part of the main road between Norwich and Holt was temporarily closed due to a fallen tree. 

Norfolk police said a tree had come down on the B1149 near the Spink's Lane junction at Oulton, just after 4pm today (Tuesday, March 16).

After the tree came down police advised motorists to avoid the area, but said they later said the road had reopened by 4.20pm.

For more traffic updates, visit www.edp24.co.uk/news/traffic

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham RNLI crew

People

Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home they bought at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Buxton was closed by Norfolk Police due to a fire at a property

Updated

Man taken to hospital after fire in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus