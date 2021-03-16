Fallen tree closes part of road between Norwich and Holt
Published: 4:47 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM March 16, 2021
- Credit: Google StreetView
Part of the main road between Norwich and Holt was temporarily closed due to a fallen tree.
Norfolk police said a tree had come down on the B1149 near the Spink's Lane junction at Oulton, just after 4pm today (Tuesday, March 16).
After the tree came down police advised motorists to avoid the area, but said they later said the road had reopened by 4.20pm.
For more traffic updates, visit www.edp24.co.uk/news/traffic
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus