Treasure inquests opened into five objects unearthed in Norfolk

Historic items unearthed in Norfolk that are potentially of national importance are the subject of treasure inquests that have been opened.

Hearings to determine whether the five objects found at sites across the county will take place on May 5 after inquests were opened and adjourned by assistant coroner Catherine Wood.

They include finds last year in Swannington on August 10; Roudham and Larling on August 20, near Great Massingham on August 30; and in the parish of Swarston on September 17.

An inquest was also opened into an object discovered close to Ryston, near Downham Market.

Finds believed to be treasure must be reported to the coroner within 14 days, with finders, including metal detectorists, asked to take it to a local museum or archaeological body.

If believed to be of significance, a treasure inquest is held to determine whether an item constitutes treasure, with the British Museum then deciding whether they or any other museum wish to acquire it.