Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

PUBLISHED: 13:38 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 24 February 2019

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A mum-of-four who wants to turn part of a village meadow into a traveller site for her family has been met with fierce opposition.

More than 100 people filled Wreningham Village Hall last year to voice their concerns about the development at Mill Lane. Photo: Luke PowellMore than 100 people filled Wreningham Village Hall last year to voice their concerns about the development at Mill Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Naomi Todd is seeking change of use permission to turn land she owns next to Wreningham Village Hall into a private traveller site for one family.

Her plans would see two touring caravans and one mobile home moved onto the site, and an existing stable converted for use as a dayroom.

Despite being recommended for approval by South Norfolk Council’s planning officers, more than 100 people have written to object to her proposals.

A statement within Ms Todd’s planning application claims her family has “no realistic prospect” of accessing suitable accommodation other than through the proposed site.

It says: “Ms Todd has previously tried to solve her accommodation problems by accessing social housing, but found that because of prejudice and discrimination from neighbours, and a radical change from the travelling lifestyle she is used to, bricks and mortar accommodation is not suitable or appropriate to her needs.

“Having grown up on traveller sites, the applicant seeks to bring her children up on a small, private family site.”

The statement goes on to say if the application is refused, Ms Todd and her family “will face homelessness, potentially involving repeated roadside evictions”.

Along with the caravans, the proposals would see the creation of a children’s play area and a sewage treatment unit.

According to a report that will go before South Norfolk’s planning committee on Wednesday, 102 comments have been submitted objecting to Ms Todd’s application.

It comes after 116 people filled Wreningham Village Hall in August last year to voice their concerns about the site on Mill Lane.

Wreningham Parish Council has claimed the plans are an attempt to “regularise unauthorised development” on the site, adding it is outside the village’s development boundary.

Norfolk County Council’s highways authority has also raised concerns about the stationing of two touring caravans on the site.

The application will go before South Norfolk Council’s planning committee on February 27.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

Insect killer ‘grenade’ sparks emergency response to Norfolk home

The insect killing 'grenade', which can be used to kill cockroaches, sparked an emergency response in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

Insect killer ‘grenade’ sparks emergency response to Norfolk home

The insect killing 'grenade', which can be used to kill cockroaches, sparked an emergency response in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Two arrested after 128mph chase on A11 at Thetford

The driver failed a drug test for cocaine Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘You have to earn that right to win a game – we have done that today’ - King’s Lynn boss

Adam Marriott was on target for King's Lynn Town at Bedworth Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists