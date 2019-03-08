Travellers move onto park and ride site
PUBLISHED: 11:53 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 08 April 2019
Archant
Travellers have moved onto a park and ride site on the outskirts of Norwich.
Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8).
South Norfolk Council said it was aware of the encampment and was working with Norfolk County Council to resolve the issue.
It comes after travellers moved off St Crispins Car Park in Norwich on Sunday, where they had been staying for about a week.
Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.
