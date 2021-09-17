Travelling to be made easier for double-jabbed holidaymakers

Published: 7:48 AM September 17, 2021

Changes in travel restrictions are expected to make it easier for full vaccinated people to travel. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Travelling is set to be made clearer for holidaymakers who have received two doses of the vaccine in a shake-up of the Government's coronavirus restrictions.

The number of countries on the red list is set to be reduced, and the green and amber lists are expected to merge to form one low-risk category.

There is speculation that the need for a pre-departure lateral flow test or a post-arrival PCR test may be scrapped for those who are fully vaccinated, saving travellers around £100 a trip.

Rules for unvaccinated people may become tougher, however.

Currently, travellers who have not had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine must take one PCR test and are not required to self-isolate after arriving from a green list destination.

According to reports, they could be required to quarantine at home and be required to take two tests when arriving from a low-risk location under the new system.

The changes would come into force ahead of the October half-term break.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps' expected announcement on Friday will only apply to England, but recently the devolved administrations have implemented rule changes for travel announced in Westminster.

It is anticipated that people arriving from red list countries will continue to be required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

There are currently 62 countries on that list but this is expected to be reduced.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said earlier this week that 24 countries "should be taken off", including Pakistan, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Chile.

On which countries would be removed from the list, Tim White, a coronavirus data analysis, said: "With Grant Shapps and the travel lottery, no-one can be sure."

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "Our top priority is to protect public health - decisions on our traffic light system are kept under regular review and are informed by the latest risk assessment from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and wider public health factors."