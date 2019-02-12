Transcription success at the west Norfolk borough archives
PUBLISHED: 16:32 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 02 March 2019
Archant
The west Norfolk borough archives opened its doors to give the public a chance at transcribing historical documents.
Based at Stories of Lynn, the King’s Lynn borough archives held a drop-in session on Saturday, where more than 30 people spent the morning digitalising past committee minutes from the Georgian period.
Mandy Price 62, who has lived in Lynn all her life, said: “It was a great chance for people to experience first hand the history of this wonderful town and take part in bringing that history to life.”
During the four-hour session, a 16th century town record volume was brought out to give the public unique access to original documentation.
Carrie Ingram-Gettins 30, found the opportunity to try her hand at transcribing fascinating.
“It was incredible,” she said. “To have the chance to interact directly with a piece of history, looking at and handling something written nearly 300 years ago. It blows the mind.”
For more information or to try a hand at transcribing, contact Stories of Lynn on 01553 774297.