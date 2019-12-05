Trains to and from Norwich cancelled

Commuters are being advised to check before they travel this morning after trains to and from Norwich have been cancelled.

A number of trains running between Norwich, Sheringham have been cancelled this morning due to train faults.

The 6.31am from Sheringham to Norwich has been cancelled as has the 7.43am Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

The 8.18am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, and 8.55am from the Norwich to Lowestoft have also been cancelled.

Rail replacement bus services are in place to between Cromer and Sheringham.

For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.