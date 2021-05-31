Disruption to trains on Norfolk line after points failure
- Credit: Archant
Train passengers are facing cancellations and delays due to a points failure between Diss and Norwich.
Greater Anglia said that the points failure, on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon, meant some lines were blocked.
The rail company tweeted that some trains might be cancelled, delayed or revised and that disruption was expected to last until 3pm.
Network Rail engineers are on their way to the location of the problem.
Greater Anglia said services departing from Norwich may be delayed, with some starting and terminating at Diss, while trains heading from Diss to Norwich were unable to get into Norwich Railway Station.
Points are movable sections of track which allow trains to move from one line to another.
Points can fail for a variety of reasons. They may become clogged with debris or ice, the drive mechanism may fail or in hot weather they may expand too much.
When points do fail, the system goes into 'fail safe' mode: the last signal before the set of points affected will automatically turn red so no trains can pass.