Trains cancelled across region

A number of trains in the region have been cancelled due to train faults.

Services to and from Norwich, Great Yarmouth, and Cambridge are affected by the cancellations.

The 06:52 and 07:34 from Norwich to Cambridge, 07:30 and 08:46 from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and 07:34 Norwich to Cambridge are all cancelled.

The 06:31 Sheringham to Norwich was also cancelled due to the engine leaving the depot late.

Stay up to date with all the changes via the Greater Anglia journey checker.