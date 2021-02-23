Nineteen new 4G masts to be put up across Norfolk and Suffolk

Published: 11:32 AM February 23, 2021

The new masts will boost phone reception of travellers across Greater Anglia's network of tail services in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex and London. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Dozens of new masts are being installed along Greater Anglia's rail network to improve phone reception for train travellers.

A total of 24 masts have already been installed across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex and London, with 11 more to be put up over the course of the year.

The operator aims to boost phone signal in areas where it has been historically weak, to boost the performance of its on-board Wi-Fi and systems on new trains that require a 4G connection.

Greater Anglia is working with mobile network EE to carry out the improvements.

Head of IT projects Clinton Smith said: "This important project will enable us to ensure we have reliable 4G coverage across as much of the rail network as possible.

“It means our train systems can operate smoothly and reliably as they will maintain a good signal and passengers can benefit from uninterrupted free Wi-Fi and mobile phone coverage when travelling with us.

"It also offers the added benefit of improving mobile coverage for communities in the vicinity of the masts and for the emergency services in rural areas.”

Greater Anglia offers free-Wi-Fi to customers travelling on its rail network. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Eight of the new masts are to be in Norfolk, while there are 11 more in Suffolk and a further nine in Essex.

Six more will be in London, with the final one being put up in Cambridgeshire.

Last year, Greater Anglia increased bandwidth on its new Stadler trains to keep browsing speeds high when using the free Wi-Fi offered to travellers.

This will now be boosted by the new masts, which will use EE's 4G network for the further benefit of passengers while also helping to support the work of emergency services.

Jon Pollock, director of BT's Enterprise unit, said: "Having access to a reliable and resilient mobile network – both for the public and our emergency services – is our top priority.

"The installation of 35 new EE 4G mobile sites along the East Anglia rail network ensures that users can continue to enjoy strong mobile coverage via the largest and most reliable 4G network in the UK.

"It also provides reassurance that the emergency services and first responders can stay connected in even the most remote areas."