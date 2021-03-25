News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road to be closed for resurfacing work

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:45 AM March 25, 2021   
Part of Suton Street in Wymondham will be closed for resurfacing work.

Part of Suton Street in Wymondham will be closed for resurfacing work. - Credit: PA

Motorists are being warned resurfacing works has seen the closure of a road in Wymondham.

Work to remove an old worn out road surface and replace it with a new surface will take place on Thursday and Friday. 

To ensure it can be completed safely a section of Suton Lane will be closed from its junction with Suton Street southwards for a distance of 1,725m through to Chapel Road, Spooner Row with its junction with Chapel Loke.

The road will be closed from 6am–5pm on Thursday and from 7.30am-8pm on Friday. 

People will still be able to access all properties and businesses on Suton Lane and Chapel Lane. For non essential access a signed diversion route will be in place during the roadworks. 

You may also want to watch:

The £50,000 work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and their contractors.

A council spokesman said: “We thank people for their patience while this road surface improvement work is carried out.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
  2. 2 Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death
  3. 3 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
  1. 4 Chief constable Simon Bailey to step down from Norfolk force
  2. 5 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
  3. 6 Single firm to run bin collections across three Norfolk districts
  4. 7 Woman shares lockdown cancer diagnosis and urges others to get test
  5. 8 Plans for 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site in Norwich turned down
  6. 9 'Anti-Wetherspoons' app lists almost 500 Norfolk pubs
  7. 10 'Nice if it wasn't needed' - Trainer offers free defence classes to women

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sedgeford

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police say they are confident the majority of people across the county will "respect the rationale"

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Munro, landlord of the Coach and Horses pub on Bethel Street

Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus