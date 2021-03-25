Road to be closed for resurfacing work

Published: 5:45 AM March 25, 2021

Part of Suton Street in Wymondham will be closed for resurfacing work. - Credit: PA

Motorists are being warned resurfacing works has seen the closure of a road in Wymondham.

Work to remove an old worn out road surface and replace it with a new surface will take place on Thursday and Friday.

To ensure it can be completed safely a section of Suton Lane will be closed from its junction with Suton Street southwards for a distance of 1,725m through to Chapel Road, Spooner Row with its junction with Chapel Loke.

The road will be closed from 6am–5pm on Thursday and from 7.30am-8pm on Friday.

People will still be able to access all properties and businesses on Suton Lane and Chapel Lane. For non essential access a signed diversion route will be in place during the roadworks.

The £50,000 work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and their contractors.

A council spokesman said: “We thank people for their patience while this road surface improvement work is carried out.”