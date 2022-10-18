News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 traffic chaos continues seven hours after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:10 PM October 18, 2022
Updated: 4:32 PM October 18, 2022
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Drivers and bus services continue to be impacted by a spillage of "human waste" on the A47 at Hockering - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The A47 remains closed seven hours after "human waste" was spilt from a lorry across the carriageway.

Drivers and bus services have been hit by heavy delays throughout the afternoon following the sewage spill this morning (October 18) in Hockering.

Police closed part of the A47 towards Dereham after the incident which happened at about 8.50am.

Bus companies have warned passengers that services are facing long delays and some journeys have been cancelled.

Due to the "severe" impact to passengers, First Bus and Konectbus are accepting each other's tickets for journeys between Dereham and Norwich until the end of today.

A police spokeswoman said: "The clean-up operation continues to be underway and emergency services remain on scene.

"It is hoped that the road can reopen in the next two hours in time for rush hour traffic."


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
A47 News
Dereham News

