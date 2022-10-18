A47 traffic chaos continues seven hours after 'human waste' spilt over road

Drivers and bus services continue to be impacted by a spillage of "human waste" on the A47 at Hockering - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The A47 remains closed seven hours after "human waste" was spilt from a lorry across the carriageway.

Drivers and bus services have been hit by heavy delays throughout the afternoon following the sewage spill this morning (October 18) in Hockering.

Police closed part of the A47 towards Dereham after the incident which happened at about 8.50am.

Bus companies have warned passengers that services are facing long delays and some journeys have been cancelled.

Due to the "severe" impact to passengers, First Bus and Konectbus are accepting each other's tickets for journeys between Dereham and Norwich until the end of today.

***SERVICE UPDATE - EXCEL*** The A47 is currently closed between Easton and Dereham and buses are diverting via alternative routes. To aim to reduce delays to passengers, ourselves and Konectbus will accept each other's tickets between Norwich & Dereham until the end of today. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 18, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: "The clean-up operation continues to be underway and emergency services remain on scene.

"It is hoped that the road can reopen in the next two hours in time for rush hour traffic."



