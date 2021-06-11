Norfolk morning traffic: Crash near A47 flyover and usual busy city traffic

Published: 9:03 AM June 11, 2021

A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Stoke Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Traffic is heavy in and around Norwich once again this morning, with delays on many of the busy roads heading into the city.

The A11 in particular looks to be busy, especially at the junction with Unthank Road which is closed for roadworks.

The A147 Riverside Road looks busy once again due to roadworks the closure on Thorpe Road, though it doesn't appear to be tailing all the way back to St Crispins Road like in recent days.

There were reports of a crash in Stoke Road close to the A47 flyover earlier this morning, but it doesn't seem to be affecting traffic in the area too much.

On the A47 itself, though, things are already looking busy on the Norwich Southern Bypass due to lane closures in both directions.

The westbound carriageway appears particularly busy tailing back from the Trowse junction, while there looks to be a bit of traffic build up at Thickthorn at the other end of the works.

As usual, roads heading into Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn are busy, with delays of a few minutes.

