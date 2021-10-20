News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road near Lenwade blocked following crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:16 AM October 20, 2021   
Weston Hall Road near Sandy Lane is blocked following a crash this morning - Credit: Google

A road is partially blocked near Lenwade following a crash.

The crash happened on the B1535 Weston Hall Road, in Weston Longville, near the Sandy Lane turn off just after 9am.

Congestion is building both directions on the B1535 and will likely cause delayed travel in the area. 

Norfolk police are currently on the scene and have asked people to consider finding alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

