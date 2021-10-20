Road near Lenwade blocked following crash

Published: 11:16 AM October 20, 2021

Weston Hall Road near Sandy Lane is blocked following a crash this morning - Credit: Google

A road is partially blocked near Lenwade following a crash.

The crash happened on the B1535 Weston Hall Road, in Weston Longville, near the Sandy Lane turn off just after 9am.

Congestion is building both directions on the B1535 and will likely cause delayed travel in the area.

Norfolk police are currently on the scene and have asked people to consider finding alternative routes.

Road partially blocked due to RTC #B1535 Weston Hall Road, Weston Longville. Please consider alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 20, 2021

