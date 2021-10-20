Road near Lenwade blocked following crash
Published: 11:16 AM October 20, 2021
- Credit: Google
A road is partially blocked near Lenwade following a crash.
The crash happened on the B1535 Weston Hall Road, in Weston Longville, near the Sandy Lane turn off just after 9am.
Congestion is building both directions on the B1535 and will likely cause delayed travel in the area.
Norfolk police are currently on the scene and have asked people to consider finding alternative routes.
