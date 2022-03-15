Vehicle fire causes delays on A11

Part of the A11 was blocked after a vehicle caught fire. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Fire crews were called to the incident on the A11 northbound between the B1111 and the B1077 near Snetterton this afternoon [March 15].

Appliances from Wymondham, Hethersett, Earlham and Attleborough attended the scene.

The vehicle has now been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

Traffic has now been released and all lanes have re-opened on the #A11 northbound in #Norfolk between the B1111 and B1077 near #Snetterton following the earlier vehicle fire.



Congestion has now also cleared. Thanks for your patience if you were held up. pic.twitter.com/LSDayZp53h — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 15, 2022

