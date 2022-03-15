Vehicle fire causes delays on A11
Published: 3:38 PM March 15, 2022
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011
Part of the A11 was blocked after a vehicle caught fire.
Fire crews were called to the incident on the A11 northbound between the B1111 and the B1077 near Snetterton this afternoon [March 15].
Appliances from Wymondham, Hethersett, Earlham and Attleborough attended the scene.
The vehicle has now been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
