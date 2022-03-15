News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vehicle fire causes delays on A11

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:38 PM March 15, 2022
Part of the A11 was blocked after a vehicle caught fire. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Part of the A11 was blocked after a vehicle caught fire. 

Fire crews were called to the incident on the A11 northbound between the B1111 and the B1077 near Snetterton this afternoon [March 15]. 

Appliances from Wymondham, Hethersett, Earlham and Attleborough attended the scene. 

The vehicle has now been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

