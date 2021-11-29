Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed

Long-awaited plans to revamp two of Norfolk's most traffic-choked roundabouts have been revealed.

National Highways today unveiled its plans to upgrade the Vauxhall and Harfrey's roundabouts on the A47 at Great Yarmouth.

Vauxhall Roundabout in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

Plans for Vauxhall and the Gapton roundabouts were originally put forward in 2017, but were put on ice by highways bosses because Yarmouth's Third River Crossing was given the go-ahead.

National Highways, to the frustration of some Norfolk county councillors, said updated traffic modelling was needed to take the impact of the Third River Crossing into account.

And that had led to the new proposals - with the Third River Crossing impact meaning changes are now proposed for Harfrey's roundabout, rather than the Gapton one.

The proposals for Harfreys Roundabout in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: National Highways

National Highways says the changes, part of £300m worth of changes to the A47 agreed in 2014, will relieve congestion, cut journey times, support economic growth and improve safety.

The new plans include:

Larger roundabouts to improve traffic flow

Crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists at both roundabouts

Building a second bridge over the railway at the Vauxhall roundabout to provide more traffic capacity, as well as widening the existing bridge

Revised road markings at Harfrey’s Roundabout, including new traffic lanes, as well as walking and cycle crossing improvements

Chris Griffin, National Highways A47 programme lead, said: "We’re keen to have comments on the latest designs to help us better understand the local priorities and any potential impacts on the community.

"We will listen to everyone’s feedback and we’ll consider this before we finalise our designs next year.”

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, and chair of the A47 Alliance, said: “I’d urge residents and businesses to respond to the consultation as this will help National Highways to shape their plans.

“The A47 is a key route and while we welcome these improvements we’re still determined to see the government invest further in this region so we’ll continue to press for the much needed dualling of the Acle Straight and whole of the A47 as soon as possible.”

How to have your say

The plans will be on show at a series of public information events being held in Great Yarmouth in the weeks ahead.

They will take place at these locations:

Autumn Years Clubhouse in North Quay, from 12pm until 4pm on Monday, December 6.

Comfort Hotel in Albert Square, from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday, December 7.

Kingsgate Community Church in Queen Anne’s Road, from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday, December 8.

People can also give their views, before Monday, January 10 by emailing or writing to National Highways.

Emails should be sent to A47GreatYarmouthJunctionsRIS@highwaysengland.co.uk.

Letters should be posted to A47 Great Yarmouth, National Highways, Woodlands, Manton Lane, Bedford, MK41 7LW.