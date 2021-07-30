Stretch of A11 closed due to 'large amount' of tyre debris on road

Published: 1:29 PM July 30, 2021

Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A "large amount" of tyre debris across the carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.

The A11 is closed northbound between the B1077 junction near Besthorpe due to tyre debris on the road.

Norfolk Police are in attendance and are working to clear the carriageway.

Delays are expected as traffic is being diverted via local routes.

Highways England said: “Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this afternoon.”

