News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Stretch of A11 closed due to 'large amount' of tyre debris on road

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:29 PM July 30, 2021   
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A "large amount" of tyre debris across the carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

The A11 is closed northbound between the B1077 junction near Besthorpe due to tyre debris on the road.

Norfolk Police are in attendance and are working to clear the carriageway. 

Delays are expected as traffic is being diverted via local routes.  

Highways England said: “Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this afternoon.” 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Norwich Crown Court

Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence

Joel Adams

person
Norfolk couple Neil and Barbara Betts shocked when told sculpture used as doorstop they are told could be by Henry Moore.

Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus