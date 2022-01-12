News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Land Rovers overturn on A148

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:20 PM January 12, 2022
Updated: 7:29 PM January 12, 2022
A Land Rover which overturned while being towed on the A148 Fakenham Road.

A pair of Land Rovers have overturned on the A148 Fakenham Road, in an accident that occurred when one was towing another.

According to an eyewitness the vehicle being towed started to sway from side to side, before flipping over, pulling the other vehicle onto its side. The incident happened at about 6.30pm this evening on the road near Harpley.

A Land Rover which overturned when it was towing another Land Rover.

There are currently long delays on the road which is partially blocked in both directions around Lower Lynn Road.

The eyewitness, who pulled one person out of one of the cars via the sunroof said everyone had managed to get out of their vehicles following the crash.

Police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene.


