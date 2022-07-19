News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two people taken to hospital following crash in south Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:34 PM July 19, 2022
Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a crash in Hempnall

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in south Norfolk.

The collision happened at about 8.44am on Tuesday (July 19).

A Nissan X-Trail and a Suzuki were involved in the accident while travelling along The Krons in Hempnall between Ditchingham and Long Stratton .

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It is believed the injuries are minor at this time.


Norfolk Live News
South Norfolk News

