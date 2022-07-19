Two people taken to hospital following crash in south Norfolk

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a crash in Hempnall - Credit: Google

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in south Norfolk.

The collision happened at about 8.44am on Tuesday (July 19).

A Nissan X-Trail and a Suzuki were involved in the accident while travelling along The Krons in Hempnall between Ditchingham and Long Stratton .

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It is believed the injuries are minor at this time.



