Two people taken to hospital following crash in south Norfolk
Published: 2:34 PM July 19, 2022
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in south Norfolk.
The collision happened at about 8.44am on Tuesday (July 19).
A Nissan X-Trail and a Suzuki were involved in the accident while travelling along The Krons in Hempnall between Ditchingham and Long Stratton .
The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
It is believed the injuries are minor at this time.