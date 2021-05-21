Person injured and road blocked as car, van and HGV crash

Updated

Published: 7:55 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 8:23 PM May 21, 2021

Emergency services have dealt with crashes at Thetford and Northacre - Credit: Matthew Usher

A three-vehicle crash has left one person injured and 'hundreds of yards of diesel' on a Norfolk road.

Police were called to the scene of a crash between an Audi, transit van and a HGV lorry on A134 near the Brandon turn-off at Thetford.

The incident, which was first reported just after 5pm on Friday, May 21 meant traffic was unable to pass the scene.

One person has sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash as well as the road being covered by diesel.

Recovery is now at the scene with traffic expected to be moving again in the next hour.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on B1077 Carbrooke Road near B1108 Norwich Road at 5.41pm on May 21. - Credit: Maps

A further two-vehicle collision was also reported to police on the B1077 Carbrooke Road near the B1108 Norwich Road at Northacre at 5.41pm on May 21.

Crews from Watton, Hingham and Wymondham attended the crash to make sure the vehicles and scene were safe along with Norfolk Police.

At the time of the crash traffic partially blocked and heavy, but crews left the scene at 6.50pm once both cars had been recovered.

Elsewhere in the county traffic is struggling on the A47 between Cringleford and Trowse due to ongoing roadworks.

There are also delays expected on the A11 in advance of a full road closure from 8pm tonight (May 21), across the weekend until the early hours of Monday morning for roadworks both ways between London Road and Snetterton Circuit.

- For live traffic updates please visit the EDP road traffic map