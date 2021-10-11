Two-car collision closed part of A47
Published: 9:50 AM October 11, 2021
Two cars have been involved in a collision on the A47 at King's Lynn this morning (Monday, October 11).
A Volkswagen Golf and a BMW collided between the Saddlebow Road roundabout and the Pullover Road roundabout.
The incident happened at around 6.40am and meant that the A47 westbound was partially blocked for a short period of time, causing traffic delays.
Recovery attended the scene at 7.45am.
No injuries were reported and the road is now fully open again.