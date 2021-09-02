News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two abnormal loads to travel through county

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:30 AM September 2, 2021   
The abnormal load going through Setchey, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The abnormal load going through Setchey, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

A pair of abnormal loads are set to travel through Norfolk this month with the first one set to make its way through the county at 10:30am this morning.

Today (September 2), police will escort a 44,000kg mobile home from Northants to Mundesley Holiday Village.

The vehicle will travel along the A11, A47, A164, B1152, A149, and B1159, before it is met by Norfolk Police at the A47 eastbound layby between Trowse and Postwick where it will be escorted along local roads to Mundesley.

At 8am on Sunday, September 12, police will escort a 27m long yacht hull from Rectory Road in Ashmanhaugh to Southampton.

The vehicle will take local roads making its way on to Rectory Road and School Road in the village, before moving on to the A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, A14, A11, M11 and M25.

Police will escort the vehicle for its entire journey.

