The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
For most of us, a trip abroad has been firmly off the table for the last 18 months.
But as the country opens up and more passenger jets take to the sky, the possibility of a foreign holiday is starting to feel more realistic.
The government has a travel list which defines what people must do when arriving in England if they have been to another country or territory in the previous 10 days.
Each destination is split across a traffic light system which is updated regularly.
If you've only been to a country on the green list then you must take a Covid test before travelling and book a second one to be taken upon arrival in England, but you do not need to quarantine.
Amber list rules depend on whether or not you have been fully vaccinated in the UK – if so, then the same rules apply as if it is a green list country, except for France.
If you are not fully vaccinated, or if you are but you have been through France, then you must quarantine for 10 days as well as taking the Covid tests.
If you have been through a country on the red list, then you must stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival in England for 10 days before you will be allowed to go home.
The list is regularly updated, taking into account case rates, vaccinations and the prevalence of variants in each country or territory.
The latest change came into effect from today, with the likes of Bulgaria, Croatia and Hong Kong moving onto the green list.
However, the Balearic Islands joined the Canary Islands and mainland Spain on the amber list, while the British Virgin Islands were also moved from green.
Here are the full lists as of Monday, June 19:
Green travel list
- Anguilla
- Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands
- Croatia
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Israel and Jerusalem
- Madeira
- Malta
- Montserrat
- New Zealand
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
- Singapore
- South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- Taiwan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
Amber travel list
- Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- The Bahamas
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- British Virgin Islands
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Congo
- Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic (Czechia)
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- The Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece (including islands)
- Greenland
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iran
- Iraq
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- The Occupied Palestinian Territories
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Poland
- Portugal (including the Azores)
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca)
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- St Martin and St Barthélemy
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United States (USA)
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
Red travel list
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Argentina
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- Colombia
- Congo (Democratic Republic)
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Haiti
- India
- Indonesia
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Tanzania
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe