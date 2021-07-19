The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine

Published: 9:41 AM July 19, 2021

A KLM flight from Norwich to Amsterdam – on the UK amber list – takes off from Norwich Airport. - Credit: Denise Bradley

For most of us, a trip abroad has been firmly off the table for the last 18 months.

But as the country opens up and more passenger jets take to the sky, the possibility of a foreign holiday is starting to feel more realistic.

The government has a travel list which defines what people must do when arriving in England if they have been to another country or territory in the previous 10 days.

Each destination is split across a traffic light system which is updated regularly.

If you've only been to a country on the green list then you must take a Covid test before travelling and book a second one to be taken upon arrival in England, but you do not need to quarantine.

You may also want to watch:

Amber list rules depend on whether or not you have been fully vaccinated in the UK – if so, then the same rules apply as if it is a green list country, except for France.

If you are not fully vaccinated, or if you are but you have been through France, then you must quarantine for 10 days as well as taking the Covid tests.

If you have been through a country on the red list, then you must stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival in England for 10 days before you will be allowed to go home.

The list is regularly updated, taking into account case rates, vaccinations and the prevalence of variants in each country or territory.

The latest change came into effect from today, with the likes of Bulgaria, Croatia and Hong Kong moving onto the green list.

However, the Balearic Islands joined the Canary Islands and mainland Spain on the amber list, while the British Virgin Islands were also moved from green.

Here are the full lists as of Monday, June 19:

Green travel list

Anguilla

Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Barbados

Bermuda

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Singapore

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Amber travel list

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue

Côte d’Ivoire

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

Djibouti

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece (including islands)

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Hungary

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal (including the Azores)

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca)

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United States (USA)

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

Red travel list