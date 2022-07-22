Rail strikes: What trains are running this weekend?

Railway services will be heavily reduced this weekend due to strike action - Credit: Greater Anglia

Heavy disruption is expected this weekend across Norfolk's rail network due to planned strikes leaving services heavily reduced.

Members of the train drivers' union ASLEF are striking on Saturday, July 23, and more strike disruption is planned for next week on Wednesday, July 27, and Saturday, July 30.

Train operator Greater Anglia is advising people to avoid travelling on strike days when only a fraction of the usual timetable will operate.

There will only be one train an hour running between Norwich and Liverpool Street Station on Saturday - Credit: Greater Anglia

Passengers hoping to travel to places like Great Yarmouth and Sheringham will be out of luck this weekend as the only line running will be between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

No regional or branch lines will be running.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We are asking people to avoid travelling with us because we are only able to run a heavily reduced service, with fewer trains and so fewer seats available.

“These strikes coincide with the Latitude Festival, in Suffolk, the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the start of the Football League season with many of our local teams due to play.

“We understand how frustrated our customers feel about their travel plans being disrupted, especially when there are so many events going on.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience disruption due to strikes causes our customers.

“Negotiations are continuing and we hope an agreement with the unions can be reached soon.”

What trains are running this weekend?

There will be no services between Cambridge/Bishops Stortford and London Liverpool Street or on any regional branch line.

Norwich to London Liverpool Street - one train an hour with first and last trains from Norwich at 8am and 7pm, and from Liverpool Street at 10.30am and 9.30pm.

Colchester to London Liverpool Street - one train an hour with first and last trains from Colchester at 8.13am and 8.13pm, and from Liverpool Street at 10am and 10pm.

Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street - one train an hour, first and last trains from Southend Victoria at 8.13am and 10pm, and from Liverpool Street at 9.47am and 11.45pm.

Stanstead Airport to London Liverpool Street - one train an hour with first and last trains from Stansted Airport at 5.30am and 12.30am, and from Liverpool Street at 4.10am and 11.23pm.



