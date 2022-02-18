All Greater Anglia trains cancelled due to Storm Eunice

Breaking

All Greater Anglia trains are cancelled until further notice due to Storm Eunice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trains running across the whole Greater Anglia network have been suspended until further notice due to Storm Eunice.

It comes after multiple incidents of trees on lines and blocking the railway today (February 18), with extremely high winds in the region.

Before routes can reopen, trees need to be cut back and removed, fires put out and repairs need to be made.

Greater Anglia said: "This will take some time due to the implications of the weather and staff to cover all the incidents."

Customers who have booked tickets for today can use them on another day and can rearrange free of charge, which can be done where they bought their tickets.

See the latest updates at journeycheck.com/greateranglia