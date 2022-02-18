News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

All Greater Anglia trains cancelled due to Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:00 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:22 PM February 18, 2022
Greater Anglia, which operates trains in Norfolk and Suffolk,

All Greater Anglia trains are cancelled until further notice due to Storm Eunice. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trains running across the whole Greater Anglia network have been suspended until further notice due to Storm Eunice.

It comes after multiple incidents of trees on lines and blocking the railway today (February 18), with extremely high winds in the region. 

Before routes can reopen, trees need to be cut back and removed, fires put out and repairs need to be made. 

Greater Anglia said: "This will take some time due to the implications of the weather and staff to cover all the incidents." 

Customers who have booked tickets for today can use them on another day and can rearrange free of charge, which can be done where they bought their tickets. 

See the latest updates at journeycheck.com/greateranglia

Norfolk Live News
Storm Eunice
Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Waves crash against the defences at Walcott, but the risk of a sea change has subsided. Picture: ANT

Norfolk Live News | Video

'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Storm Dudley batters Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the coastal erosion at East Runton, taken in late 2017. Photo: BlueSky UAV Special

Planning and Development

Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The fight for a byway in Pockthorpe Lane, Thompson is set to be heard by Planning Inspectors next week

Norfolk County Council

New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon