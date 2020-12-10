Delays for commuters after carriage blocks railway crossing

Published: 6:53 PM December 10, 2020

Motorists are facing delays on a busy town road after a heritage train carriage blocked a railway crossing and damaged a set of gates.

The incident took place on the Norwich Road level crossing in Dereham used by the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) around 4.20pm on Thursday, December 10.

Peter Singlehurst, MNR press officer, said no-one was injured and the Pacer diesel multiple unit would be moved when it was safe to do so.

He said: "There was no damage to any other vehicles. Only one of the gates belonging to MNR was damaged. The car is sitting on the level crossing. It is an unfortunate incident but thankfully no-one has been hurt."

Mr Singlehurst added the vehicle has not derailed and the incident would be investigated by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

He said police officers were on the scene but traffic could move past the crossing on the Morrison supermarket side of the crossing.

The Pacer was the second of three carriages to give the railway a flexible solution for off peak running days.

An eyewitness said he was "gobsmacked" when he saw the incident but was glad no-one was injured as it was a busy road.