Traffic lights off at busy junction in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:05 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 12:18 PM March 15, 2021
The traffic lights where St Stephens Road branches into Newmarket Road and Ipswich Road, outside the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, were not working at 11.30am on Monday.

The traffic lights at a busy junction on the outskirts of the city centre have not been working this morning.

The problem is affecting the lights where St Stephens Road branches into the A11 Newmarket Road and the A140 Ipswich Road, by the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

None of the lights were working in any direction at 11.30am on Monday, including the signals for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Traffic was fairly light at the time, and those drivers who approached the junction were doing so with extra caution.

Norfolk County Council has been approached for information.

• For up-to-date information about the roads in Norfolk and Waveney, keep tabs on our live traffic map.

