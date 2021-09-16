Drivers face delays due to temporary traffic lights

Published: 1:16 PM September 16, 2021

People travelling to Norwich from north Norfolk could face delays as a series of temporary traffic lights have been installed on main routes into the city.

Roadworks have led to the installation of five sets of temporary traffic lights and signals.

Two have been erected in the North Walsham area on the B1150, one set on Station Road in Coltishall, another on Norwich Road in Horstead and one in Crostwick on the approach to the Northern Distributer Road roundabout.

Work carried out by Anglian Water on the B1150 leaving North Walsham will see controls in place for the whole of Thursday, September 16, while work further down the road near Captain's Pond, being done by Norfolk County Council, will last until Saturday, September 18.

In Coltishall, stop and go boards will be in place on Station Road until the end of Friday, September 17, for routine maintenance, while on Norwich Road in Horstead stop and go boards will also be in operation until Friday due to routine maintenance work.

As motorists approach Norwich they could face further delays, with a final set of signals in place in the Crostwick area.

