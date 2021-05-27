News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on Norfolk roads as traffic builds

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:40 AM May 27, 2021   
Traffic chaos in Attleborough as the automatic railway barriers remain closed for 90 mins. Picture:

Traffic has been moving slowly in parts of Norfolk this morning - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traffic has been moving slowly on a couple of stretches of road in the west of the county this morning (Thursday, May 27).

There have been delays for those travelling between Fakenham and Swaffham.

Average speeds of 25mph have been reported between the Splashes and B1145 near West Lexham. 

Traffic is also being delayed by at least six minutes at Gayton. 

AA Roadwatch states delays are increasing on the westbound carriage between the B1145 and Wells Wondy Lane.

There are average speeds of 30mph being reported.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
