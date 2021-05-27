Delays on Norfolk roads as traffic builds

Published: 9:40 AM May 27, 2021

Traffic has been moving slowly in parts of Norfolk this morning - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traffic has been moving slowly on a couple of stretches of road in the west of the county this morning (Thursday, May 27).

There have been delays for those travelling between Fakenham and Swaffham.

Average speeds of 25mph have been reported between the Splashes and B1145 near West Lexham.

Traffic is also being delayed by at least six minutes at Gayton.

AA Roadwatch states delays are increasing on the westbound carriage between the B1145 and Wells Wondy Lane.

There are average speeds of 30mph being reported.