Breaking
Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad
- Credit: Kathryn Cross
Drivers are being advised to avoid Watton Road and the A47 near Little Melton after a tractor flipped on to its side.
Police were called to the incident at 10.27am, at the top of the A47 sliproad approaching Little Melton.
The incident is believed to have been caused by the tractor colliding with another vehicle.
No injuries have been reported, though the road is still blocked. Delays will continue whilst the tractor is moved.
Traffic is building on Watton Road and down the A47.
You may also want to watch:
Bus services have been affected, with the Konect 3 and 6, as well as the Park and Ride 510 and 511 being severely disrupted.
More to come.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
- 2 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
- 3 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
- 4 Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked
- 5 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
- 6 Blessing in disguise? Family miss drubbing after campervan failure
- 7 Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?
- 8 10 famous actors from Norfolk and Suffolk
- 9 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'
- 10 Historic Norwich social club looks set to close city home